Feeling the heat: Here is what to expect with your summer forecast

CLEVELAND -- Winter is over and spring has sprung! But, what about the summer?

Expect a warmer-than-normal summer with typical summer rainfall.

So what about 90-degree days? The normal number of 90-degree days is 11; we may have 14 this summer. Last year, we really felt the heat; we had 29 90-degree days!

As for thunderstorm days: near or slightly-above normal.

