Fed-up drivers looking for pothole fix after cars damaged in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – Drivers are slowing, swerving and struggling to avoid potholes on Superior Road in East Cleveland.

The craters are so deep along the stretch between Mayfield Road and Euclid Avenue you can see the original brick underneath.

Neighbors are complaining that it’s damaging cars and downright dangerous.

“You drive in a zig-zag pattern,” said Clinton Ransey, who lives in an apartment nearby. “If there were police following you, they might pull you over thinking you were drunk driving, but you're actually just trying to avoid car damage.”

He said he often sees cars pulled over with flat tires from the stretch of road. Hubcaps littered the roadway.

“It's kind of hard for everyone to be on the road at the same time when you're trying to dodge potholes and, quite frankly, it's also damaging to cars,” said neighbor Dan Lancy.

“This is something that really needs to be taken care of.”

Residents said they complained to East Cleveland City Hall.

Community Development Director Melran Leach said the city plans to patch the potholes within the next week. He said the city has already contracted with an engineer and will be spending $500,000 in Community Development Block Grant Money to repave roads, with the stretch of Superior expected to be done in August.

“Give us a little bit of time,” Leach said. “We're going to make sure we address the major areas as much as we can with the budget that we have.”

He said the city responds to all complaints and anyone concerned about problematic road conditions should call City Hall.