Draft Day is here! Who will be the newest Cleveland Browns quarterback?

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — All eyes will be on Cleveland tonight to see who the Browns select in the NFL draft.

The team has the No. 1 pick, and there are reports that they could try to move up again to take a quarterback from Northeast Ohio.

Will it be the player labeled the ‘best’ in the Draft or will it be the pride of Mentor, Mitchell Trubisky?

Myles Garrett is labeled as the best player in the Draft and comes with the most upside.

The Browns hired a new defensive coordinator in Gregg Williams during the off-season. Garrett would fit nicely into a system that under-performed last year.

Getting after the quarterback has been a problem for the Browns; they could use a 6’4″, 272-pound defensive end to fix that problem.

While Garrett may be the Browns’ pick, some believe that the former Friday Night Touchdown Player of the Year, Trubisky could be Cleveland’s choice at number one.

If they don’t get him at number one, will they be able to draft him with the 12th overall pick? Those in Mentor don’t think so.

“My gut tells me that he probably won’t be there for the Browns at 12 and they’ll have to work to get him. I’m just hopeful that he goes someplace where he’ll get his shot and where ever he goes he’ll be successful,” said Mentor High Athletic Director, Jeff Cassella.

The NFL Draft kicks off at 8:00 on Thursday.

**We will have LIVE coverage for you from Cleveland to Mentor to Philly**

