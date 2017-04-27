Dispatcher talks family through delivery of baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRUNSWICK, Ohio-- Katie Lee was dispatching for emergency services in Brunswck on April 19 when she took a call from an obviously panicked Margie Szasz.

Szasz's granddaughter, Angel Schmock, was already two days past the due date for her unborn son, Xander, when Xander decided he could wait no longer.

"She's having the baby; she's having the baby," repeated Scasz as Lee hurried to get EMS personnel to the family's home.

Following a template, Lee calmly offered step-by-step instructions starting with them getting Schmock to lay on the floor.

"Got some towels?" asked Lee.

"Yep, get some towels," answered Szasz.

"Also tell someone to grab a string or a shoelace; get a string or a shoelace," Lee instructed.

"I never seen nothing like this. I've seen in the hospital, her having it, but at home it's a lot different; I mean, it is scary," Szasz told Fox 8.

The delivery was well under way when the baby's father came into the room and took over.

"Oh my God; he's coming," he is heard telling Lee.

"Ok, ok you got it," she assures him.

"As the baby delivers, support the baby's head and shoulders and hold his hips and support firmly; do you have that?" she asks.

With the father still on the phone police officers arrive and help keep the couple's other children occupied.

Within moments a healthy Xander had arrived: 6 pounds, 3 ounces, 18 inches long.

"And that was it; he was right there, just cute as a button; he was so adorable, so easy, you know?" Szasz told Fox 8.

"We get a lot of calls that are always unexpected on 911 but not often we get babies being born," says Lee, reflecting on what she experienced.

"It's always a good feeling when you can help somebody successfully and everybody's OK," she added.

"I am very grateful for them, very thankful, thankful for everybody that helped," said Szasz​.