Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Crews were dealing with a large water main break and a water line break in Cleveland Thursday morning.

A water line break happened in the area of Detroit Avenue at the railroad overpass near Berea Road. Police directed traffic around the hazard.

One lane in each direction on Detroit Avenue is open.

The second water man break was located at Northfield Road at Alexander Road. Alexander Road was closed at Northfield Road and Independence Drive.