× Cleveland native, former Buckeye Marshon Lattimore goes to New Orleans Saints

PHILADELPHIA– The New Orleans Saints took cornerback Marshon Lattimore with the No. 11 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Lattimore becomes the first Ohio State Buckeye off the draft board this year. While at Cleveland’s Glenville High School, he played cornerback and wide receiver, and was a finalist for the Army Player of the Year Award.

The 6 foot and 193-pound cornerback missed his freshman year at OSU because of hamstring surgery. He started one season, but was a first-team All-Big Ten pick with four interceptions.

Lattimore’s Ohio State teammates safety Malik Hooker was the No. 15 pick, heading to the Indianapolis Colts. The Raiders selected OSU cornerback Gareon Conley at No. 24.

More stories on the 2017 NFL Draft here