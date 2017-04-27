× Cleveland Browns trade up with Packers for tight end David Njoku

PHILADELPHIA– The Cleveland Browns traded with the Packers to get a third pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

With the 29th selection, the Browns chose David Njoku, a tight end from Miami. During the 2016 season, he had 43 receptions for nearly 700 yards and eight touchdowns.

At 6 foot 4 and 246 pounds, Njoku is an athletic tight end who will join Cleveland’s most reliable weapon on offense Gary Barnidge.

Cleveland selected defensive end Myles Garrett at No. 1 and safety Jabrill Peppers at No. 25, after trading the No. 12 pick with the Texans. The Browns got Houston’s first-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft through that trade.

The Browns acquired the 29th overall selection from Green Bay in a trade. Cleveland gave up the No. 33 pick and No. 108 pick in this year’s draft.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns and the 2017 NFL Draft here