Cleveland Browns select Myles Garrett with first overall pick in 2017 NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA– The Cleveland Browns selected defensive end Myles Garrett with the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

While the Browns have a lot of needs, especially at quarterback, they opted to take who experts consider the best player in this year’s draft class.

“I want to be the best. Only thing holding me back is me. I have to learn from the veterans and pick everybody’s name to know what helped them, to stay on track with their goals and their dreams,” Garrett said.

“Going for rookie sack record and those lofty goals is something I want to do. That takes hard work, going against the best – like Joe Thomas and listening and learning – picking up tips from him and all the offensive tackles and defensive linemen.”

Garrett was a three-year starter at Texas A&M, where he received top All-American and SEC honors. He logged 15 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks last season, all while dealing with an ankle injury.

“Cleveland is getting a smart young player who wants to be the very best. He will work hard in the film room, the weight room and on the field. He is very coachable and is eager to learn. He took that approach his entire time with the Aggies,” said Kevin Sumlin, Texas A&M head coach.

At 6 foot 4 and 272 pounds, Garrett comes from an extremely athletic family. His mother and sister were college star and field stars, and his older brother played in the NBA.

The main criticism for the newest Cleveland Brown is that he doesn’t go all out on every play. We’ll see if that changes with his transition to the NFL.

Gararett joins a defense that’s improving. The Browns got a mid-season boost when they traded the New England Patriots for veteran linebacker Jamie Collins. Collins signed a four-year deal with Cleveland.

“Myles is one of kind. A lot of credit goes to his family. He is an intelligent person with a number of interests outside of football. He has a wide range of music interests, loves to write poetry and we all know of his interest in dinosaurs. And, what doesn’t get talked about as much is his love of helping others. But make no mistake, he also loves to compete and wants to be the best at what he does,” Sumlin said, in a news release on Thursday.

The Browns have a second first-round pick at No. 12, which they acquired through a 2016 draft-day trade with the Eagles.

