Cleveland Browns select Jabrill Peppers with No. 25 pick in 2017 NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA– The Cleveland Browns selected Jabrill Peppers with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The safety out of Michigan is 5 foot 11 and weighs 213. He was a Big Ten Freshman of the Year and was first-team all-conference in 2015.

Peppers is Cleveland’s second first-round selection.

On Monday, ESPN reported Peppers tested positive for a diluted sample at the NFL Combine. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Peppers has a history of dehydraion and was sick at the time, so he drank eight to 10 bottles of water.

Cleveland acquired the 12th selection from the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2016 draft-day trade. They then traded down with the Texans for No. 25 and got Houston’s 2018 first-round pick in the process.

The Browns took top prospect Myles Garrett, a defensive end from Texas A&M, with the first overall pick.

“They’re my team now. I’m looking forward to joining the family. I’m looking forward to who else they’re going to get to help me do my job and make the team better,” Garrett told reporters after he was drafted Thursday night.

Cleveland has two selections in the second round and one in the third.

