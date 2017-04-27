× Chicago Bears select Mentor native Mitch Trubisky

PHILADELPHIA– The Chicago Bears traded up in the 2017 NFL Draft to select Mentor native Mitch Trubisky.

Trubisky entered to the NFL Draft instead of playing his senior year at North Carolina. He’s a graduate of Mentor High School, a former Ohio Mr. Football and the FOX 8 Friday Night Touchdown Player of the Year.

“It was crazy… I’m meant to be in Chicago,” Trubisky told EPSN in an interview right after the pick.

Trubisky attended the draft with his parents, siblings and a few close friends. Earlier in the evening, he told FOX 8 he didn’t know where he would end up, saying, “It’s all up in the air. It’s a big mystery.”

The Bears moved up one spot in a trade with the 49ers to take the quarterback at the No. 2 overall selection.

