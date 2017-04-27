× Cavaliers to host Raptors in Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday

CLEVELAND– The Cavaliers will host the Raptors in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday.

Toronto beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, 6-4. The Raptors advanced thanks to a 92-89 win Thursday night.

Cleveland swept the Pacers and have been waiting on their opponent since Sunday.

The schedule for the Eastern Conference semifinals:

Game 1: May 1 at 7 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena

Game 2: May 3 at 7 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena

Game 3: May 5 at 7 p.m. at Air Canada Centre

Game 4: May 7 at 3:30 p.m. at Air Canada Centre

The dates and times of Games 5, 6 and 7, if necessary, were not released.

