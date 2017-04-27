Cavaliers to host Raptors in Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday
CLEVELAND– The Cavaliers will host the Raptors in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday.
Toronto beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, 6-4. The Raptors advanced thanks to a 92-89 win Thursday night.
Cleveland swept the Pacers and have been waiting on their opponent since Sunday.
The schedule for the Eastern Conference semifinals:
Game 1: May 1 at 7 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena
Game 2: May 3 at 7 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena
Game 3: May 5 at 7 p.m. at Air Canada Centre
Game 4: May 7 at 3:30 p.m. at Air Canada Centre
The dates and times of Games 5, 6 and 7, if necessary, were not released.
More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here
41.496577 -81.688076