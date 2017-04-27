Attorney for Gareon Conley: Client will give DNA sample, statement to Cleveland police

CLEVELAND — The attorney for former Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley says his client will be giving a DNA sample and statement to Cleveland police investigators Monday.

“Gareon is cooperating completely with this investigation and maintains his innocence,” said attorney Kevin Spellacy. “He wants to clear his name.”

A 23-year-old woman filed a police report April 9 saying Conley sexually assaulted her inside a hotel room at the Westin Hotel.

Spellacy says anything that may have happened between Conley and the woman was consensual.

Spellacy added that the woman told police in her report that she met Conley in an elevator at the hotel. Spellacy says the two met at the Barley House, a downtown bar.

The Fox 8 I-Team obtained video that shows Conley at the Barley House the night he is accused of the sexual assault.

The video shows Conley at the bar. Sources say the woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her can be seen following him.

No charges have been filed in the case and Cleveland police continue to investigate.

Attorney Joseph Ritzler, who represents the woman, says the report that was released is not complete. He said his client is very distraught and is seeking counseling. He said she is cooperating with the investigation and never wanted the matter to be made public.

Conley released the following statement Wednesday:

“I pride myself on doing things the right way on and off the field,” Conley wrote in a statement he released Wednesday. “The things being said about me and what happened that night are not true and don’t fit my character at all. I realize that I put myself in the situation and I could have used better judgment. However, I worked tirelessly to put myself in position to have the honor of being an NFL draft pick and these untrue allegations are putting a huge cloud over my name and the NFL draft.”

