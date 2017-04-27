× April 27, 2017

The Dazzle Awards

The most talented high school performers in Northeast Ohio take center stage at Playhouse Square for The Dazzle Awards! This awards ceremony and showcase is the culmination of the Dazzle Awards program. Recognizing outstanding musical theater productions and student performances, Dazzle Awards will be awarded in 13 categories. Click here for more information.

The Oaks Lakeside

5878 Longacre Lane P.O. Box 32

Chippewa Lake, Ohio 44215

330-769-2601

http://www.theoakslakeside.com

Pickwick & Frolic

Looking for something to do this weekend? Head over to Hilarities at Pickwick & Frolic to see the one and only Bob Marley!

http://www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Nuevo Acapulco

There no better place to spend Cinco de Mayo! Great food, great drinks and some special entertainment are planned.

http://nuevoacapulco.com/

Ohio Tea Company

5569 Fulton Dr NW

Canton, Ohio

330-333-9454

http://www.ohioteaco.com

Skincare in Your 20’s, 30’s, 40’s & Beyond

What you did in your twenties may not work in your forties! Our skin care needs change as we age. Our friends at Associates in Dermatology gave us some great suggestions on products to keep our skin healthy & youthful.

Associates in Dermatology

Westlake Office 440-249-0274

Lorain Office 440-233-6665

Middleburg Heights Office 440-234-3104

http://www.healthyskinmd.com

Honda Dream Garage Giveaway

Think you have one of the ugliest yards in Northeast Ohio? Do you want to make it better? Let us help you rescue your yard! It’s our Honda Dream Garage Giveaway! For more information, click here.