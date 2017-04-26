Woman whose body was found in Elyria was alive when dumped in ditch, police say

ELYIA, Ohio– The woman whose body was found in Elyria earlier this month was alive when she was dumped in a ditch, Elyria police said on Wednesday.

A woman walking her dog on Old Fowl Road between Albrecht Road and the Elyria city limits discovered the body on April 12.

The Elyria Police Department and the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office identified the deceased as 29-year-old Naomi Caulfield, of Elyria. The Lorain County Coroner’s Office is awaiting test results to determine the exact cause of death.

Police said Anthony Barker, 24, Gregory Ralston, 26, and another man were at a house on Raleigh Drive when Caulfield started showing signs of a drug overdose. Barker and Ralston put her in the backseat of an SUV and drove her to an isolated area at about 9 p.m.

The two men told police Caulfield was unconscious, but breathing and had a pulse when they left her in a ditch near the treeline. According to police, Barker and Ralston did not try to get the woman medical attention and left her in an area where she was unable to get help.

Elyria police said the men noticed Caulfield’s shoes and sweatshirt in the SUV so they threw them out to prevent investigators from linking them to the body.

Barker and Ralston were arrested and charged with reckless homicide. They were taken to the Lorain County Jail. The third man involved remains at large. Police did not release his name.