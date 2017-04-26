Weather outlook: Temps in 70s with thunderstorms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warmth has been the theme of April overall. Today was another example of a delightfully, abnormally warm day. The high reached 82°F, only five degrees shy of the record for the date.

While we are wetter than normal, that’s thanks to one rather severe rainfall event more than a week ago. It has been almost a full week without a drop of rain in most areas. Don’t count on that to continue, though. I hope you took Wednesday to mow your lawn since unsettled weather may prevent that task heading into the weekend.

