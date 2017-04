Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will be the nicest day of the week with plenty of sunshine and highs that may nudge past 80°F in places. It will feel quite summer-like!

The lake breeze was not as much of an issue on Tuesday, but you can still see the several-hour impact of the lake breeze wind shift on the 12-hour temperature graph between Hopkins (High 77°F) and Burke Lakefront (Blue Line):

What is left of a cold front will approach Ohio on Thursday with thunderstorms.