VIDEO: Thousands of trading cards stolen from shop including ‘Magic: The Gathering’ cards

MANSFIELD, Ohio -- Surveillance cameras are rolling as thieves break into a shop that specializes in the trading card game called "Magic: The Gathering."

Players who enjoy the game know they can find the best collection of cards at a shop in Mansfield -- Realm Games- owned by two brothers who have been fascinated with the game for years.

"I like to describe it as chess, only you get to start with 16 thousand pieces to choose from. You choose out of those pieces and then you start a game with your opponent," said Brian Mann.

Sunday morning, two men broke into the store using a pry bar. By the time they were done, they had taken more than $8,000 worth of merchandise.

The owners say it appears the first suspect shown in the video knew very little about the game as he removed large boxes of playing cards.

But, the second suspect who smashed out several display cases appeared to be more knowledgeable.

"A lot of the product that he took was worth maybe a dime, up to a quarter, 50 cents, two dollars, you know; the second guy, he seemed to be clearing out the case more and those were, you know, they have price tags on them so I think he went right for the case cards," Mann said.

The owners believe the thieves will more than likely sell the cards to another store or try to sell them on the internet.

They are hoping other members of the "Magic" gaming community will realize the cards are stolen goods and help authorities identify the thieves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mansfield police.