Three firefighters, one resident taken to hospital following Cleveland house fire

CLEVELAND– Four people were taken to area hospitals after a house fire in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.

The blaze happened on Allman Court near Starkweather Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

A male resident was transported to Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center with chest pains, Cleveland fire spokesman Larry Gray said.

Three fighters were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. Gray said one suffered smoke inhalation. The injuries to the other two are not known at this time.

The house was completely destroyed.

Red Cross also responded to the scene to help displaced residents.