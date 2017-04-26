Shaker Heights High School teacher charged with having sexual relationship with student in 1995

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A Shaker Heights High School teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenaged student more than two decades ago.

A grand jury indicted 58-year-old Timothy Mitchell on April 25, 2017 on a sexual battery charge.

Court documents say on June 7, 1995 Mitchell took a 16-year-old student to a baseball game where he bought her a beer. He allegedly smoked marijuana with the girl, then had sexual intercourse with her near the Cleveland Art Museum. On or around June 19, 1995, Mitchell is accused of having sexual intercourse with that same student at his house.

Mitchell has been on paid administrative leave since February 16, when police notified the school of the accusations.

Shaker Heights Schools released this statement on the issue:

“On April 25, the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted Shaker Heights High School teacher Timothy Mitchell on a sexual battery charge. Mr. Mitchell has been on paid administrative leave since February 16, when Shaker Heights Police informed us that they had launched an investigation of Mr. Mitchell after receiving a complaint. While we cannot discuss specifics of the case, we know that it involves allegations of an off-campus incident from the mid-1990s. As soon as we learned about the complaint, we placed Mr. Mitchell on leave and instructed him to have no contact with our students or anyone else in the school community pending the outcome of the legal process. That is in keeping with our policies and procedures and the SHTA collective bargaining agreement. The District is reviewing its legal obligations given this indictment and will take any steps necessary. We have fully cooperated with police throughout their investigation. The charges brought against Mr. Mitchell today are serious and are very troubling. Making sure our students and staff are protected is a top priority. We want to do everything we can to ensure our students’ safety, and to nurture an open learning environment in which students feel empowered to report any and all concerns about inappropriate behavior. We encourage our students to approach an adult – a teacher, counselor or any trusted employee – whenever an uncomfortable situation arises. It is our policy to immediately report any suspicious activity to the proper authorities. We will have counselors, psychologists, nurses and staff available for any student who needs or wants assistance.“

Ryan Miday with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office released this statement about the investigation:

“This office takes all complaints of sexual assault seriously. The victim was a minor at the time of this abuse by her teacher. No one in this position of authority can assume they will not be held accountable. The statute of limitations for this offense is 25 years. Often, it is not until years later as victims mature that they realize the gravity of the abuse by persons in authority over them. This was a betrayal of trust not only to the victim but also the community. The law recognizes that teachers have influence over and could use their position to exploit their students. There was a disparity in both age and position. This defendant must be held accountable for his actions."