Several NE Ohio schools make top 30 on U.S. News & World Report’s Best High Schools in Ohio list

Two schools in Northeast Ohio are among the top 10 named to U.S. News & World Report’s Best High Schools in Ohio list for 2017.

A total of 28,496 U.S. public high schools were reviewed, and this year 384 from Ohio made the list. Last year, 398 in Ohio made the list.

This year, Aurora High School came in No. 6 on the list, and Hudson High School was No. 7.

Among the top 30 was Avon Like High School at No. 13, Solon High School at No. 15, Chagrin Falls High School at No. 22, Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School at No. 28 and Westlake High School at No. 30.

**To see the entire 2017 list, click here**

In 2016, Hudson High School came in at No. 9 and Aurora High School at No. 11.

To determine the top schools, U.S. News does the following:

— Considers reading and math results on each state’s proficiency tests

— Considers the scores of disadvantaged students

— Excludes schools with graduation rates lower than 75 percent

— Calculates a College Readiness Index based on the school’s AP participation rate and how well the students did on those tests.