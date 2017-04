ASHTABULA, Ohio — The search for a man wanted for a murder in Trumbull County came to an end when he was captured in Ashtabula County early Wednesday.

The man was captured around 4 a.m.

Youngstown TV station WKBN reported the man was wanted for a murder in Mesopotamia.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Stay with Fox 8 and FOX8.com for updates on this developing story