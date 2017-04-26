Police recover ring from home of alleged jewelry thief, now looking for rightful owner

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police are looking for the owner of a ring recovered at the home a man accused of stealing several pieces of jewelry in the area.

According to a post on the First District Community Relations Facebook page, it all started after a home was burglarized and jewelry was stolen in November 2016.

The stolen jewelry included a number of St. Ignatius High School state championship rings.

On April 22, 2017, detectives arrested Daryl Thomas, 47, of Cleveland, for receiving stolen property. They recovered a number of the championship rings.

However, an additional ring — which was not stolen from the home in November 2016 — was found.

Now, police are trying to find the owner of the ring, which does have an inscription.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Busse at 216-623-2534.