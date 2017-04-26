PickMitch! Lake County residents root on their hometown boy for the NFL draft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTOR-The excitement is building for Thursday's big event, the NFL draft.

Everyone in Lake County will be watching and rooting for one of their very own hometown boys, quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

Those who control the sign at Mentor's Memorial Middle School are also cheering on Trubisky.

#PickMitch can be read on their front yard sign.

"I think he'd do good for the Browns. I hope so," one fan told Fox 8 News.

A lot of folks in Mentor used to watch Mitch burn up the football field for Mentor High School just a few years ago.

If he doesn't get to be part of the Cleveland Browns, his hometown fans just want to see their local kid do good.

Trubisky was a scholar athlete at Mentor High School and won just about every award you can get for football including top honors from FOX 8.

"He's a true Mentorite. I've known Mitchell for a long time ever since he started as a ball boy with us for the football program."

Mentor High Athletic Director Jeff Cassella has watched Trubisky grow not only as a ball player but as a young man.

They're throwing a big party on Thursday night to watch this hometown kid achieve his football dreams.

"My gut tells me that he probably won't be there for the Browns at 12 and they'll have to work to get him. I'm just hopeful he goes someplace where he'll get his shot and where ever he goes he'll be successful," Cassella said.

The Mentor High School Athletic Boosters are holding a $35 per person draft watch party as Mitchell goes into the NFL.

The event is at Noah's Event Center in Mentor.



