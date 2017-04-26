Missing: Deborah Jean Gamble

Posted 8:09 am, April 26, 2017, by

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Deborah Jean Gamble went missing April 21, 1997, and was last seen in Cleveland.

Gamble is 5'7" tall with black hair and brown eyes. Deborah's left foot has been reattached.

Anyone with information should call Detective VanBuren with Cleveland Police First District at 216-623-5118.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

