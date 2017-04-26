× Mansfield police hope to ID bank robbery suspect

MANSFIELD, Ohio– The Mansfield Division of Police is asking for the public’s help to identify the man they say robbed a bank.

It happened at the Richland Bank on Ashland Road in Mansfield just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Police said the suspect handed the teller a demand note and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He fled north on foot. Police said the suspect was between 5 foot 6 and 5 foot 8, and weighed 140 to 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Dave Scheurer at 419-755-9748, Sgt. Mike Napier at 419-755-9761 or the FBI at 419-525-2200.