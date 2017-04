Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Gardening season is finally here and the Fox 8 Garden is back in action! Ken Zawicki is a manager with Petitti Garden Centers and he and his team started planting cold crops in the prepped garden soil.

Fox 8's Scott Sabol learned more about how the soil was prepared for the planting and what vegetables and fruits are perfect to plant this time of year.

Click here to learn more about Petitti Garden Centers.