Kidnapped Ohio woman found trapped in backyard pit

BLANCHESTER, Ohio — Police found a woman trapped in pit behind her neighbor’s home in the Cincinnati area overnight.

Fox News reports that the woman’s neighbor, Dennis Dunn, was arrested in the case Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the area at around 2 a.m. after a neighbor reported hearing cries from a backyard shed.

Blanchester police now entering the home where a woman was found locked inside of a shed in the backyard earlier this morning @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/VyAbOQF8AN — Jordan Vilines (@FOX19Jordan) April 26, 2017

Police found the woman being held captive in the pit. A wooden board was covering the pit, and heavy objects were placed on the board to hold it down.

Dunn, police say, has mental health issues and was taken to the hospital.

He faces previous charges of disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana.

