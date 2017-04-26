How did this happen? Man accused of posing as officer disciplined students at local schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- The Akron Public School District admitted that on April 6, Christopher Hendon came to Leggett Elementary School to pick up a student while he was dressed in tactical police gear, interacting with Akron police officers outside the school, so they had no reason to believe he was not an officer himself.

The ruse was so good that Hendon kept coming back to the school where he was allowed in the building to interact with and discipline kids including the daughter of Tiffany Smith.

Smith said she was called to come to the school on April 11 after a misunderstanding involving her daughter.

That's when she met Hendon.

"When I got up there, Chris, he's like, 'oh, you a little feisty one,' and then I look at my daughter and see her eyes are bloodshot red; she had been crying," said Smith.

Smith said her daughter later confided that Hendon went to her classroom, asked the teachers to leave the room and then proceeded to curse at and discipline her daughter.

"And I know it's true because he cussed in front of me while I was there. He told her, 'didn't I tell you your momma was going to whoop your a**?' And the teacher didn't even say nothing in front of me and the teacher," said Smith.

The Akron Public School District said more than likely because Hendon dressed the part and was so convincing he was never asked to produce an ID, something even Superintendent David James is asked to do when he goes to any of his schools.

At Middlebury Academy, an Akron charter school, a student who was shown Hendon's photograph said she also recognized him from the school.

With her mother there the student told Fox 8 News she knew Hendon as an officer and that he would "arrest" students at the school, placing them in handcuffs.

Maureen Businger, the school's executive director, will not say what Hendon was permitted to do at the school but admitted that he approached her about starting a 'program' at the school and at all times "specifically stated he was with Akron Police."

Businger said representatives from the school met with investigators from Akron Police and from the Summit County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday cooperating fully in an investigation that has already led to multiple charges.

Hendon was finally challenged after four occasions in which he took kids to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center and the Summit County Jail in handcuffs portraying himself as a resource officer.

Inspector Bill Holland with the Summit County Sheriff's Office said Hendon ran a self-styled 'Scared Straight' program and while his intentions to impact the lives of young people who may be on a troubled path are good, he crossed a line.

Smith said when she encountered Hendon at Leggett Elementary he was carrying a gun.

"A real gun; it wasn't no fake gun. It was a real gun.. in a school," said Smith.

"Something went wrong because how you going to let this man get in there with no ID and not knowing that he is a real cop; now my daughter real confused, like who a real cop and who is not?" she added.

Akron Public Schools said effective immediately the district is enforcing a policy to check all IDs of everyone entering their buildings.

Middlebury Schools executive director said they have also asked for advice on how their staff can be certain an officer is authentic when they come to their school.

"For our students the safety is the utmost importance. When we met with the police and sheriff's office today went over how to make sure they are legitimate. They gave us good tips, displayed some items for them to look for, and told us if we ever question the authenticity of an officer to call 911 and we can have them verified," said Businger.

Investigators with the Summit County Sheriff's Office are asking any parents who may have had interaction with Hendon to contact their department.

In the meantime, Hendon faces multiple charges that include impersonating a police officer, conveyance of a deadly weapon into a courthouse and criminal trespass.​

