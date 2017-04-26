First on FOX: I-Team obtains video of Gareon Conley from night of sex assault claims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-The Fox 8 I-Team obtained video that shows former Ohio State Cornerback Gareon Conley at the Barley House downtown Cleveland the night he is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at the Westin Hotel in Cleveland.

The alleged incident happened on the night of April 8.

The video shows Conley at the bar. Sources say the woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her can be seen following him.

A Cleveland police report says the woman told officers she met Conley in an elevator at the hotel. Sources say the two met at the bar where the video was taken.

No charges have been filed in the case and Cleveland police continue to investigate.

Atty. Joseph Ritzler, who represents the woman, says his client is very distraught, and is seeking counseling. He said she is cooperating with the investigation and never wanted the matter to be made public.

“She is a very private person,” Ritzler said.

Conley has not yet made a statement to police. His attorney, Kevin Spellacy, said he and Conley are meeting with Cleveland police investigators Monday.

Spellacy says he believes his client is innocent.

“I have received calls from all over the United States from people talking about Gareon’s outstanding character,” Spellacy said.

He said his client is still hoping to be drafted in the upcoming NFL draft.

“I pride myself on doing things the right way on and off the field,” Conley wrote in the statement. “The things being said about me and what happened that night are not true and don’t fit my character at all. I realize that I put myself in the situation and I could have used better judgment. However, I worked tirelessly to put myself in position to have the honor of being an NFL draft pick and these untrue allegations are putting a huge cloud over my name and the NFL draft.”

**More on Conley's statement here**