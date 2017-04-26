× Former RTA driver indicted after deadly crash

CLEVELAND- Months after a deadly crash killed a woman in a crosswalk, the FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned an RTA bus driver has now been indicted.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors and Cleveland Police accident investigators just went to a grand jury for felony charges against Antoinette Peterkin.

Investigators say, last December, she hit and killed Joan Keundig as the woman was walking in a crosswalk at Public Square downtown.

Peterkin is now charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, a felony, and vehicular homicide, a misdemeanor.

She goes to court to begin facing the charges next month.

RTA fired the driver after an internal committee ruled the crash preventable.

