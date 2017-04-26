David Makes Spicy Chicken Lettuce Wraps

David's Spicy Chicken Lettuce Wraps
1 tbs olive oil
1 lb. ground chicken
2 cloves garlic minced
1 onion diced
¼ c. Hoisin sauce
*1 tsp Sriracha
2 tbs soy sauce
1 tbs rice wine vinegar
1 tbs freshly grated ginger
½ tsp toasted sesame oil
1 can (8 oz.) Water chestnuts drained, rinsed & chopped
2 green onions chopped
1 tsp toasted sesame seeds
Salt & pepper to taste
1 head bibb or butter lettuce
1 English cucumber cut into thin strips for garnish
Heat olive oil in sauté pan over medium high heat.
Brown chicken 4 to 5 minutes.
Drain liquid and stir in garlic, onion, hoisin, soy, rice wine vinegar, ginger, and sesame oil. Cook about 3 minutes.
Add in chestnuts, sesame seeds and green onion. Cook 1 minute or so. Taste for salt and pepper, adjust seasonings and serve.
Serve in lettuce wraps topped with a few cucumber slivers.
*Hot Szechuan sauce or oil can be added for heat.
*Sriracha hot chili sauce can be added for heat