David Makes Spicy Chicken Lettuce Wraps

David's Spicy Chicken Lettuce Wraps

1 tbs olive oil

1 lb. ground chicken

2 cloves garlic minced

1 onion diced

¼ c. Hoisin sauce

*1 tsp Sriracha

2 tbs soy sauce

1 tbs rice wine vinegar

1 tbs freshly grated ginger

½ tsp toasted sesame oil

1 can (8 oz.) Water chestnuts drained, rinsed & chopped

2 green onions chopped

1 tsp toasted sesame seeds

Salt & pepper to taste

1 head bibb or butter lettuce

1 English cucumber cut into thin strips for garnish

Heat olive oil in sauté pan over medium high heat.

Brown chicken 4 to 5 minutes.

Drain liquid and stir in garlic, onion, hoisin, soy, rice wine vinegar, ginger, and sesame oil. Cook about 3 minutes.

Add in chestnuts, sesame seeds and green onion. Cook 1 minute or so. Taste for salt and pepper, adjust seasonings and serve.

Serve in lettuce wraps topped with a few cucumber slivers.

*Hot Szechuan sauce or oil can be added for heat.

*Sriracha hot chili sauce can be added for heat