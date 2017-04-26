Date and venue announced for 2018 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The date has been set for the 33rd annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony which will be held in Cleveland next year.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Cleveland’s Public Hall.

Previous induction ceremonies were held in Cleveland in 1997, 2009, 2012, and 2015.

The induction ceremony will cap off a week of activities in Cleveland including free admission to the Rock Hall, a dedication for the 2018 Inductee exhibit, and other rock and roll themed events and activities at the Rock Hall and throughout the city.

To be eligible for the 2018 inductions, artists must have released their first recording in 1992.

Possible nominees could include Sublime, Stone Temple Pilots, Dixie Chicks, No Doubt, Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine, Blind Melon, Dr. Dre, and others.

They will join a list of previously eligible artists including Nine Inch Nails, The Cure, kraftwerk, Ozzy Osbourne, Steppenwolf, Janet Jackson, The Doobie Brothers, and Def Leppard.

The 2017 ceremony, which was held in New York, will make its television debut this Saturday at 8 p.m. on HBO. Inductees were Joan Baez, ELO, Journey, Nile Rodgers, Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, and Yes.