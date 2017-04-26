Cleveland Cavaliers partner with local company on #DefendTheLand gear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs are just around the corner and the Cleveland Cavaliers want fans united as the push to defend their title.

That's why the team is working with Fresh Brewed Tees on their "Defend The Land" shirts.

Tony Madalone, owner of the local T-shirt company, said his creative team came up with the slogan a few years ago, but it's transformed into a movement for the entire city of Cleveland.

"What is this playoff run about? It's about defending this championship and doing it with confidence. Really having a stance and letting the country know, 'Cleveland is here.' We're not on the rise," said Tracy Marek, Cavs senior vice president of marketing. "It felt natural as a community."

"It's very exciting to partner with them. I'm grateful that they would come to us and ask us to be partners," Madalone said. He also said they will be announcing "Defend The Land" shoes next week.

The "Defend The Land" shirts are available at the Cavs team shop and on freshbrewedtees.com. You can also find them at the Fresh Brewed Tees truck, just rewrapped with the Cavaliers logo, during fan fests on Gateway Plaza before each home game.

"Last year was a huge year. This year is even bigger," Marek said. "We want all of Cleveland to get behind us. We're encouraging everyone to put thier 'Defend The Land' product on."

The Cavs swept the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs. They play the winner of the Bucks and Raptors series. Toronto leads 3-2.

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here