Brunswick schools send letter to parents about suicide following ’13 Reasons Why’ release

BRUNSWICK, Ohio– The Brunswick City School District is encouraging parents to talk to their children about suicide after the release of the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why.”

The series is based on the 2007 novel of the same name by Jay Asher and tells the story of a high school girl who leaves behind cassette tapes following her suicide. The entire season was released on Netflix on March 31.

The Brunswick City School District said the show could be a trigger for students who are already struggling. Officials also warn parents about the mature language and content of “13 Reasons Why.”

“Students who hear about, or watch this series may feel confused as a result of how the series addresses topics such as bullying and depression,” the district said on Tuesday.

“We encourage you to have a conversation with your child(ren) about the seriousness of mental health issues. Encourage them to reach out to any adult when they are feeling overwhelmed.”

New Albany-Plain Local School District, near Columbus, also sent a letter home to parents about “13 Reasons Why.” Counselors said the show oversimplifies suicide and does not address mental health.