Browns’ Joe Thomas says he is experiencing memory loss

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns' Joe Thomas says he is suffering side effects of playing football.

Thomas reveals in an interview with "In Depth with Graham Bensinger" that he is already seeing memory loss. Thomas says maybe it's because of his age or maybe it's football. Thomas is 32 years old.

Thomas has had a stellar Hall of Fame career of ten seasons. He has never missed a snap. He says he has experienced short-term memory loss, such as going to the grocery store and not remembering what he went there.

He says this could really bug him, perhaps make him sad, but he says he has been relatively good-natured about it at this point.

While Thomas says this is a concern, he says with just about every profession in society there are some lasting effects.

