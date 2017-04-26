Browns gearing up for 2017 NFL Draft: Here’s what to watch

Armed with a bushel of draft picks, the Cleveland Browns are garnering a ton of attention as the draft approaches. Thursday night at 8 p.m. in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the team will be on the clock, as they prepare to make the number one overall selection.

Cleveland has 11 picks in all, including numbers #1 and #12 in the first round.

The consensus top talent is Texas A and M defensive pass rushing demon Myles Garrett. Conventional wisdom has the Browns taking him. However, the team is intent on filling its quarterback need and there are even reports stating the team could take Mitchell Trubisky, the former Mentor High Cardinal as number #1 to ensure they get him. Most likely it could work out where Garrett is taken at #1 , and the Browns would try to move up some slots from number 12 to take Trubisky.

Also, remember that the weeks leading up to the draft involve a lot of misinformation to try to throw other teams off the track.

Anything can happen.

With so many draft picks, this is an opportunity for the team to stock the talent level in Berea, provided they make sound decisions.

Fox 8 will have you covered with team comments draft night in Berea. With P.J. Ziegler in Philadelphia, and with crews capturing reaction in Brownstown.

