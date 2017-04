Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A bicyclist was hit and injured on the Detroit-Superior Bridge overnight.

Police say an SUV was traveling east and hit the bike at around 2 a.m.

The bridge was restricted to one eastbound lane while police investigated the incident.

The bike was in several pieces and was scattered across the bridge.

The SUV involved has front-end damage.

There's no word on the bicyclist's condition.