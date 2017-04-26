April 26, 2017
David’s Spicy Chicken Lettuce Wraps
We kicked off the show in the kitchen today with David’s recipe for Spicy Chicken Lettuce Wraps! Click here for the recipe.
West Point Market
It’s a favorite spot for Akron foodies that recently re-opened it’s doors.
West Point Market – Flagship
33 Shiawasee Ave.
Fairlawn, OH 44333
(330) 864-2151
www.westpointmarket.com
The Style Foundry
Quality fashions at affordable prices…and better yet…the boutique is mobile.
www.thestylefoundrycle.com
Pristine Clean
Spring is here which means it’s time to wash away all that winter left behind. Pristine Clean can help freshen up your home.
http://www.PristineClean.com
Mother’s Day Gifts
Spoil your mom this mother’s day with the gift of beauty. La Look Skincare & Makeup Boutique has some products mom will love.
La Look Skincare & Makeup Boutique
Chagrin Falls Plaza
15 Pleasant Drive
Chagrin Falls, Ohio 44022
440-247-0359
http://www.lalookboutique.com
Market at the Food Bank
There is a big event going on this sunday combining food and drink…And it’s all for a good cause.
Sunday, April 30 6-8:30p
Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s Distribution Center
50 NEO’s restaurants &beverage purveyors
www.greaterclevelandfoodbank.com
Mortgages for Mothers
Owning your own home can be a reality thanks to Dollar Bank.
FREE Workshop
Saturday, April 29th / 9am Registration
Wolstein Center at Cleveland State
www.MortgagesForMothers.com
1.800.345.3655