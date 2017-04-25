× Votes are in! Top 10 names for April’s giraffe calf revealed

HARPURSVILLE, New York — First, we were on the edge of our seats waiting for April the giraffe’s calf to be born. Now, we’re wondering what her beautiful baby boy will be named!

Animal Adventure Park on Tuesday announced the top 10 most popular names for April’s calf.

Here they are, in alphabetical order:

Alyssa’s Choice Apollo Geoffrey Gio Harpur Noah Ollie Patch Patches Unity

Do you want to help select the name? Vote, HERE.

The park said they’d select a winner on April 30, at 6 p.m. Eastern time. They’ll announce the name (tentatively) on May 1.

Meanwhile, did you miss watching April on the giraffe cam? If you haven’t heard the news, it’s back! The Giraffe Cam is returning every Tuesday from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. ET.

WATCH GIRAFFE CAM HERE

FOX 8 News talked to Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch LIVE this morning. He said both April and baby are doing great. Baby is growing quickly.

