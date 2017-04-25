VIDEO: Suspect in court for traffic ticket drops cocaine on floor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio -- Lorain Municipal Judge Mark Mihok says it is a first: "It happened last week. We were having traffic court, so it was crowded ... many people in and out on their traffic tickets," said Judge Mihok.

Courtroom security cameras were rolling as 39-year-old Lemar Reed, of Lorain, walked up to enter a plea on a minor traffic violation.

That's when Reed unknowingly dropped a bag of cocaine out of his baseball cap onto the floor.

It wasn't until about an hour later when the courtroom security officer noticed the bag of drugs on the floor.

"He picked it up, looked at it, and saw a white powdery substance. We had it field tested by the Lorain Police Department and it tested positive for cocaine," said Mihok.

Judge Mihok says his staff reviewed the security footage until they saw Reed's drop.

A warrant was then immediately issued for his arrest.

"He was only here for a traffic ticket. He made a simple traffic ticket with only the penalty of a fine into a felony. So, not a good day for him," said Judge Mihok.