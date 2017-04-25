Veteran police officer hurt during accidental shooting at gun range

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — A 25-year veteran Rocky River police officer was hurt after an accidental firearms discharge at a shooting range Monday.

According to Rocky River police, it happened at the Lorain Joint Vocational School Law Enforcement Range between 11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

The officer was transported by helicopter to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.

His condition is not known, but he was conscious when he arrived at the hospital. The identity of the officer is being withheld pending family notification.

The law enforcement shooting range at the Lorain County JVS is not near student centers or activities, and no students were present at the time of the incident.