× Three bank robbery suspects arrested after chase in Cleveland

CLEVELAND– Authorities caught three men suspected of robbing a bank on Cleveland’s east side Tuesday afternoon.

The three suspects held up the Key Bank on St. Clair Avenue near East 152nd Street then fled the scene, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

East Cleveland police and Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s deputies joined the chase, which ended with two arrests in the area of West 117th Street and Western Avenue. The last suspect was arrested at the nearby GetGo Gas Station.

No one was injured.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI is also investigating.

More stories on Cleveland-area bank robberies here