Police ask for help finding missing or runaway 16-year-old girl from Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Police in Mansfield are asking for help locating a missing/runaway 16-year-old.

Sabrina Lacey was last seen in the 200 block of Sycamore St. in Mansfield.

She may be traveling to Columbus.

Sabrina is described as being 5’2″ tall and 125 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has a small scar above her left eyebrow.

Anyone with information concerning the current whereabouts of Sabrina is asked to call the Mansfield Division of Police at 419-522-1234 or Det. Rich Miller with the Major Crimes Unit at 419-755-9758.