Pitch perfect: Submit your business idea for ‘Cleveland Chain Reaction’

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Do you have a business or a business idea that could really get off the ground with the financial backing of a local investors?

If so, the team of investors behind "Cleveland Chain Reaction" want to hear from you.

You have until May 8th to submit your ideas.

Five entrepreneurs will be chosen to open their business in Slavic Village. Each business will receive a minimum of $130,000.

