Man gets life in prison in death, dismemberment of missing neighbor

MANSFIELD, Ohio — An Ohio man convicted in the slaying and dismemberment of a neighbor has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A Richland County prosecutor says 54-year-old Walter Renz was sentenced Monday in 62-year-old Patsy Hudson’s death. She was reported missing in July 2015 from her home in Mansfield, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland. Parts of Hudson’s body were found in February 2016 at various locations in the county.

Authorities said Renz and co-defendant Linda Buckner, who earlier received the same sentence, plotted to steal from Hudson and traveled the country using her bank card.

Assistant Prosecutor Brandon Pigg says Renz was convicted of charges including aiding and abetting aggravated murder and corpse abuse.

Renz’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment Monday.

