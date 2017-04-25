Man accused of impersonating officer claimed to be part of ‘Scared Straight Program’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- A man was arrested and charged with impersonating a peace officer.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said on April 6, it was contacted by court personnel in reference to a person trying to get into a county courthouse with a firearm.

The suspect had a child in handcuffs with him and claimed to be a resource officer working as part of a "Scared Straight Program."

The sheriff's office and Akron police conducted an investigation, during which time the suspect was identified as Christopher Hendon, 26.

It was determined, according to the sheriff's office, that on four occasions, Hendon tried to gain access to a county courthouse while dressed in tactical police attire and carrying a firearm.

Each time, they said, he had children in handcuffs and portrayed himself as a resource officer. On one occasion, he tried to gain entry into the Summit County Jail with handcuffed children.

It was determined that Hendon is not a certified peace officer in Ohio.

On April 24, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Akron Police Department executed a search warrant at Hendon’s Akron home.

During the search, authorities said investigators seized a handgun, a simulated firearm, handcuffs, law enforcement equipment, a tactical vest, and items labeled with police insignias.

Hendon was arrested and charged with four counts of Illegal Conveyance of a Deadly Weapon into a Courthouse (F-5); four counts of Criminal Trespass (M-4); and four counts of Impersonating a Peace Officer (F-3). He was transported to the Summit County Jail.

During his Monday arraignment, Hendon said he works as a security guard for Fresh Mark in Canton.

The sheriff's office asks that if you know of a child that participated in Hendon’s “Scared Straight Program,” please contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 330-643-2131.