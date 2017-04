LuLaRoe is refunding customers after numerous complaints that its leggings “rip like wet toilet paper” and get holes within hours of the first wear, Business Insider reports.

The company is announcing Tuesday it will issue full refunds for any defective items bought between Jan. 1, 2016, and April 24, 2017.

Customers can get their refunds through “independent retailers” or online from LuLaRoe.

