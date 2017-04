​

CANTON, Ohio — Milestone moments for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton this morning.

There was a groundbreaking for the Hall of Fame Hotel, which is described as a four-star, football-themed property.

Also, progress continues on Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The final piece of steel was put in place on the venue that opens for the 2017 Enshrinement Week which happens in August.

