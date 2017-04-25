Lake County prosecutor, Willoughby police say deadly officer-involved shooting was justified

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Both the Lake County prosecuting attorney and the Willoughby Police Department have completed investigations of a police-involved shooting that led to the death of a 38-year-old suspect in October.

Both agencies determined that the officers’ actions during the incident were justified.

Investigators say Frank Sandor, 38, of Cleveland, was shot after he used his car to hit a police motorcycle and a patrolman.

It all started after police received a call that a man with outstanding warrants was sitting in his car in the parking lot of a Lowe’s. He was wanted on charges including possession of dangerous drugs and escape. He reportedly was also in a stolen car.

Investigators said officers approached the man’s vehicle after parking a cruiser in front of the car and a motorcycle behind it.

After a brief interaction with Sandor, the suspect attempted to flee in his vehicle toward one of the officers. One officer used a Taser on the suspect. Concerned for the safety of himself and others, the second officer discharged his firearm at Sandor.

Sandor was killed.

A press release from Willoughby Police Department stated:

“On March 30, 2017, Chief Beckwith of the Willoughby Police Department received an official ruling from Lake County Prosecuting Attorney Charles Coulson in the death of Mr. Sandor. Prosecutor Coulson ruled that the officers’ actions were justified in this critical incident…It was determined that the officers’ actions were in accordance to the Willoughby Police Department’s Policies & Procedures with regard to the use of force.”

