I-Team: Cleveland police dispatcher fired for tipping off someone about manhunt

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I TEAM has found a Cleveland Police dispatcher fired for tipping off someone she knew about a manhunt.

Cassandra Christian has been fired.

Records show the city found she “did receive sensitive and confidential law enforcement related information," and “information you provided was an attempt to warn the civilian(s).”

The Cleveland Police Union says Christian called her boyfriend to tell him to stay away from a drug suspect. The union says the boyfriend knows the man who was wanted.

Union President Steve Loomis said, "She inappropriately made that phone call, but she didn't tip off a dope boy."

Documents obtained by the I TEAM show this investigation began more than a year ago. What took so long? The union says investigators seized lots of cell phone records, and they were checking to see if that dispatcher’s call to her boyfriend led to any other calls about the manhunt. The union says it did not.

While the city still sees this as a violation of trust, Loomis is only apologetic to a point. He added, “She made a mistake. I'm really getting sick of this ‘higher standard’ thing. These are human beings.'”

The I TEAM found the safety director at City Hall. He didn’t want to speak about this without reviewing the file.

Records show Cassandra Christian also admitted to investigators she was “present while others used illegal drug(s) (i.e.marijuana).”

The union says police ultimately found their man. And now the union is looking at appealing the firing.

Loomis said, "And we admit to the mistake. The question is ‘Is the punishment appropriate?’ And we don't believe so."